MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following Sunday’s snow, Minneapolis has declared its first snow emergency of the season.
Parking rules will go into effect 9 p.m. Monday, when parking will be prohibited on snow emergency routes until 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Day 2 rules will go into effect Tuesday at 8 a.m., when parking will be prohibited on the even sides of streets until 8 p.m.
Day 3 rules go into effect Wednesday at 8 a.m., when parking will be prohibited on the odd sides of streets until 8 p.m.
