Filed Under:Minneapolis, Snow, Snow Emergency

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following Sunday’s snow, Minneapolis has declared its first snow emergency of the season.

Parking rules will go into effect 9 p.m. Monday, when parking will be prohibited on snow emergency routes until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Day 2 rules will go into effect Tuesday at 8 a.m., when parking will be prohibited on the even sides of streets until 8 p.m.

Day 3 rules go into effect Wednesday at 8 a.m., when parking will be prohibited on the odd sides of streets until 8 p.m.

For more information on Minneapolis snow emergency rules, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch