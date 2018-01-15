MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his last birthday, while still looking toward the future.

In St. Paul, a rally focused on young people with the theme: “What are you doing for others?” Governor Dayton joined other leaders for the celebration at the Ordway Center of the Performing Arts. An award ceremony honored Minnesotans who are making a difference.

A special breakfast sponsored by the United Negro College Fund and General Mills at the newly renovated Minneapolis Armory. Actor David Oyelowo talked to the crowd about his role playing Martin Luther King, Jr. in the movie “Selma.”

“He knew [that] he, his community, his people, his country was in a place it shouldn’t be,” Oyelowo said. “A bridge needed to be built to where it wanted to get.”

Oyelowo went on to say America is in a similar place today. He told the crowd it needs to build a bridge the way King did.