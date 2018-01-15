MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings punched their ticket to Philadelphia in dramatic fashion Sunday night, but for fans looking to get to the NFC Championship game, Sun Country Airlines has an easy solution.

The Minnesota-based airline is offering a round trip charter flight from MSP Airport to PHL and back.

Coach seats run $599 per person, while first class will run you $999 a seat.

The flight leaves MSP at 8 a.m. Sunday and the return flight departs PHL at 1 a.m. Monday.

Reservations for the flight can only be made by calling 800-359-6786.

The Vikings play the Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field at 5:40 Central Sunday night.

If the Vikings win that game, fans won’t need to book another flight – the team will be playing in the Super Bowl at home in Minneapolis.