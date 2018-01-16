Nearly every good neighbor in ‘CCO Land is beaming with joy about last Sunday’s Minneapolis Miracle: Case Keenum’s jump-ball throw to Stefon Diggs followed by Diggs’ dash to the end zone for a walk-off touchdown and heart-stopping victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional playoffs. Now the Vikes head to Philadelphia to play the Eagles in the NFC Championship. If they win –and let’s hope it’s a victory that does not involve moments of cardiac arrest– then they return to Minneapolis and US Bank Stadium to play “at home” in Super Bowl LII. If that happens, I expect to see many grizzled Vikings of old to come back and see if this new Purple Gang can finally win the big game: Joe Kapp, Fran Tarkenton, Gene Washington, Chuck Foreman, Carl Eller, (Justice) Alan Page…the list is long. The hopes and prayers for grid-iron redemption are sincere.

Maybe this is the year, the place, the team.

Meanwhile, there are some other local miracles to celebrate in the business world. Here’s one: Minnesota has a shortage of workers at nearly every wage level, but especially at the lower end of the wage-scale. If you are ready to work at $15/hour or less, then you have a lot of opportunities from local employers. Since 2010, we’ve gone from two to six jobs left vacant for every 100 filled. Here’s where you can see that shift graphically: http://www.startribune.com/with-a-record-number-of-job-openings-minnesota-is-at-another-economic-edge/469162813/. At least three factors help explain this shift: 1) a local metro and state economy that has been in near continuous expansion since late 2009; 2) a local economy that is losing older workers to retirement or other alternatives faster than young workers can grow up and take their places; and 3) not enough migration of US and foreign individuals that typically came to this booming part of a slow-growing or flat Midwestern regional economy. We need more migrants (and almost always have historically) in Minnesota, especially in the Twin Cities.

Here’s something we don’t seem to need as much in the 2018 economy: jumbo jets. We read last month about Delta’s retirement of Boeing 747 passenger service in favor of smaller, more fuel-efficient, more flexible 2-engine jets. Now, we are seeing the possible demise of its super-jumbo jet rival. Airbus, the European aerospace group that makes the A380 super-jumbo holding about 850 passengers on a flight, said on Monday that it would have to end production of the plane if its only major customer, Emirates, did not order more. Here’s where you can learn more about this possibility: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/15/business/airbus-a380-emirates.html?rref=collection%2Fsectioncollection%2Fbusiness&action=click&contentCollection=business®ion=rank&module=package&version=highlights&contentPlacement=1&pgtype=sectionfront. It’s the latest indication that Airbus miscalculated more than 20 years ago when it bet that clogged runways would create demand for larger planes that could deliver more people with fewer landing slots. Instead, airlines bypassed the major hubs and ordered midsize planes that could fly directly between regional airports. Boeing’s 747 also faded in response to this shift, but that was after decades flying under the old regime –remember that the 747 debuted in 1969. Airbus stands to lose billions in lost production –the A380 only debuted in 2005. Talk about a lack of timing.

Here’s something else that either we have too much of or little of depending on where you live in the US: renewable bio-fuel, typically in the form of corn-based ethanol. In 2007, the US Congress and President George W. Bush pushed through legislation mandating a so-called “renewable fuel standard.” Essentially, it’s annual target production level for renewable fuels. Last November 30, the 2018 RFS was set at about 19 billion gallons with about 15 billion coming from corn-based ethanol. That’s great news for Minnesota corn farmers and the 22 Minnesota-based ethanol production plants that take that corn, about 20% of the state’s annual harvest turned into more than one billion gallons of ethanol. It’s a god-send program for Minnesota corn-growers, who have seen the price per bushel drop from $4 to less than $3.5/bushel in the past year. and it was $8/bushel as recently as 2013. But now there are threats to the RFS, and they are coming from…Democrats from more urbanized states….and Republicans from petroleum (not ethanol) producing states. Texas Senator Ted Cruz is putting holds on USDA nominees from Iowa to see if he can get Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to bring down the 2019 RFS. So far, Cruz has gotten nowhere. Our two Minnesota Senators Klobuchar and Smith stand with Grassley (and a quite powerful Minnesota Corn Growers Association). Indeed, Smith has been appointed to the Senate Agricultural Committee where details of the 2018 Farm Bill will be hashed out: http://www.mncorn.org/2018/01/12/mn-senator-tina-smith-appointed-senate-ag-committee/. Not a bad place to be to safeguard RFS levels for Minnesota corn and ethanol industry interests…and maybe garner support for her November election.

We began with Super Bowl thoughts and will end there with this Super Bowl stat. NBC will receive about $5 million for a 30-second commercial during its Super Bowl coverage, according to a report by Sports Illustrated media writer Richard Deitsch. Deitsch also reported that as of Jan. 14, NBC had fewer than 10 commercial spots still available for purchase. In 1992, the last time the Super Bowl was played in Minneapolis, a 30-second slot went for “only” $850,000. But that was before Avocados from Mexico: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VneoEvAJX0g.

Go Vikes!!