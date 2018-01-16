MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following the scrapping of its VIP-style club, Mystic Lake casino announced Tuesday the new venue information for Super Bowl weekend performances by The Chainsmokers, Kygo, Florida Georgia Line and Gwen Stefani.

The Ellie Goulding show, however, has been canceled. Those who bought $200 tickets can get a full refund or a partial refund in exchange for a ticket to the Kygo show.

Below is concert information for the Super Bowl weekend perfmances at Mystic Lake. Those who bought $200 tickets can get refunds or keep them for “premium general admission,” the Prior Lake casino says.

—

The Chainsmokers – Feb. 1

Mystic Lake Center, doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $89

Kygo – Feb. 2

Mystic Lake Center, doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $125 (best access) or $59

Florida Georgia Line – Feb. 3

Mystic Showroom, doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $200

Gwen Stefani

Mystic Lake Center, doors at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $69, VIP tickets available

—

Earlier this month, it was determined that Club Nomadic, which was under construction in the casino parking lot, wouldn’t live up to the “standards of quality” of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.

No exact details were given as to why the club couldn’t be completed.