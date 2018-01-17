Everyone is starting to think about what kind of fun food we can make for the big games. Luvafoodie’s Michelle Mazzara was on hand to share some recipes. If you saw them this morning, here they are for you to make at home.

Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Chicken and Artichoke Dip

Ingredients:

1 can of Reese Quartered Artichoke Hearts (drained)

1 cup of cooked skinless chicken breasts cubed

1 cup of Mayonnaise

½ cup of Sour Cream

3/4 cup of Shredded Parmesan cheese

2 ½ tsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice Blend

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 ready-made pizza crust

Directions:

1. Preheat Oven to 370 degrees

2. In a mixing bowl combine artichoke, sour cream, parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, 1 ½ tsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice blend, and chicken.

3. Put in an oven proof pan and bake for 10 minutes, remove from oven set aside.

4. Brush pizza crust with olive oil and sprinkle 1 tsp. Garlic Lovers spice blend on it.

5. Bake pizza crust for 8 minutes or until crust is browned.

6. Cut pizza crust into pieces, and serve with dip.

Luvafoodie Seafood Lovers Crab Cakes

Ingredients:

2 cups of lump crabmeat

2 cups of Panko bread crumbs

1 bunch of green onions

2 beaten eggs

4 tsp. Luvafoodie Seafood Lovers Spice Blend

2 tsp. lemon juice

½ cup of mayonnaise

Zest of 1 lemon

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 370 degrees

2. In a medium size bowl: add beaten eggs, 2 tsp. Luvafoodie Seafood Lovers Spice blend, crab, chopped green onions and 1 cup of Panko bread crumbs. Mix until blended.

3. Put 1 cup of Panko bread crumbs in another bowl and mix with 1 tsp. Luvafoodie Seafood Lovers Spice blend.

4. Take 1 tbsp. of crab mixture in your hand to form a small patty, roll both sides in seasoned bread crumbs and put on greased baking sheet.

5. Repeat step 3 until all crab mixture is gone, about 15 total crab cakes.

6. Bake for 10 minutes.

7. In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, lemon juice and 1 tsp. of Luvafoodie Seafood Lovers spice blend.

8. Plate crab cakes on serving plate and zest with lemon.

9. Serve seasoned mayonnaise with crab cakes.

Big Game Day Meat Lovers Bites with Horseradish Sauce

Ingredients:

8-10 oz. of tenderloin meat cubed

1 tbsp. olive oil

2 ½ tsp. Luvafoodie Meat Lovers Spice Blend

¼ cup of sour cream

2 tbsp. Horseradish sauce

Directions:

1. In a bowl coat meat with olive oil and 1 ½ tsp of Luvafoodie Meat Lovers spice blends.

2. Turn oven to broil, broil for 7 minutes. Meat can also be grilled or baked to desired wellness.

3. In a small bowl mix together sour cream, horseradish sauce and ½ tsp. Luvafoodie Meat Lovers spice blend.

4. Serve sauce with meat bites.

Luvafoodie Jamaican Lovers Wings

Ingredients:

1 package of chicken wings (6)

1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Jamaican Lovers Spice Blends

2 tbsp. orange juice

1 tbsp. Sesame oil

Zest of 1 orange

Directions:

1. Preheat Oven to 375 degrees.

2. In a baking dish, add orange juice and sesame oil.

3. Coat wings with Jamaican Jerk Lovers spice blends.

4. Add chicken wings to pan, bake for 35 minutes.

5. Plate and finish with orange zest.