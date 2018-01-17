Sheriff: Candle Caused Wis. Fire That Killed Boy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A candle sparked a house fire that killed a little boy in western Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s office.
Four-year-old Jacetin Campeau died near New Richmond on Monday afternoon.
His older sisters had been babysitting him. They stepped outside to play moments before an unattended candle in the living room set the house on fire.
Campeau’s father, neighbors and firefighters all tried to save the boy, but it was too late.
Relatives set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses.