MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Super Bowl experience could not be complete in Minneapolis without the chance to help homeless animals.

In the 10 days leading up to the big game, the Kitten Bowl will offer those venturing down to Super Bowl Live a chance to see dozens of cats as they hang out in the old Dayton’s building off Nicollet Mall.

The Kitten Bowl, which is put on by the Hallmark Channel, will have 100 “cat-letes” in downtown Minneapolis from Jan. 26 to Feb. 4.

Visitors will be able to tour the Purr-King lot, Hallmark Channel Stadium and the Paws of Fame trophy room. The social media opportunities are practically endless.

At the end of the tour will be an adoption center, which features Twin Cities shelter pets in need of homes.

All of the cats on display will also be up for adoption.

Kitten Bowl V will air on Super Bowl Sunday at noon on the Hallmark Channel.