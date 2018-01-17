MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former first baseman Justin Morneau is back with the Minnesota Twins.
Not as a player, but instead, taking a role in the front office.
Morneau played for the Twins from 2003 to 2013, and won the MVP in 2006. He officially retired on Wednesday and will join the organization as a special assistant.
“Yes it’s a sad day because I don’t get to go through the grind of playing 162 games, but I get to move forward and do so many new things,” Morneau said.
Morneau will work with players on hitting and defense at Spring Training and at the minor leagues. Justin, his wife Krista and their four children call the Twin Cities home.