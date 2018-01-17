MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is in custody in connection to a rash of small fires on the campus of St. Catherine University in St. Paul Wednesday.
St. Paul police said the fires were first reported at about 11:40 a.m., and were mostly confined to trash containers. Fire officials say the largest object that was set on fire was a chair.
School officials announced on Facebook that small fires were discovered and extinguished in Coeur de Catherine, Derham Hall, the Chapel, Fontbonne, Mendall Hall, the Butler Center and St. Mary’s.
Police say they arrested a woman on suspicion of first-degree arson. The suspect’s identity and connection to the school have not been released.
No one was injured by any of the fires.