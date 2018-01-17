It’s been a few years, but in 2018, just in time for the influx of Super Bowl visitors, the Saint Paul Winter Carnival is bringing back a revered component to the annual winter festivities: The Saint Paul Winter Carnival Ice Palace.

This is not a “whip a few blocks of ice around and we’ll have a palace” operation.

It will take 4,000 of these blocks of ice to build the palace.

On completion, the palace will stand 70 feet tall.

It will be as majestic as the beautiful and historic buildings around it, lining Rice Park: the Landmark Center, the St. Paul Hotel, the Ordway, and the St. Paul Central Library.

The palace is scheduled to be open for visitors on Jan. 25.

It’s scheduled to remain through the Carnival, ending Feb. 10.

This massive project comes at a cost, and the Carnival is looking for supporters.

Donations are welcome, and there are several levels to choose from, some of which include some rather fun rewards.

You can find the list of perks here.

Only a few more days until the palace is complete, and breathtaking:

