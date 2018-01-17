By Amy Rea
It’s been a few years, but in 2018, just in time for the influx of Super Bowl visitors, the Saint Paul Winter Carnival is bringing back a revered component to the annual winter festivities: The Saint Paul Winter Carnival Ice Palace.

Photo courtesy of Saint Paul Winter Carnival

This is not a “whip a few blocks of ice around and we’ll have a palace” operation.

Photo courtesy of Saint Paul Winter Carnival

It will take 4,000 of these blocks of ice to build the palace.

Photo courtesy of Saint Paul Winter Carnival

On completion, the palace will stand 70 feet tall.

Photo courtesy of Saint Paul Winter Carnival

It will be as majestic as the beautiful and historic buildings around it, lining Rice Park: the Landmark Center, the St. Paul Hotel, the Ordway, and the St. Paul Central Library.

Photo courtesy of Saint Paul Winter Carnival

The palace is scheduled to be open for visitors on Jan. 25.

Photo courtesy of Saint Paul Winter Carnival

It’s scheduled to remain through the Carnival, ending Feb. 10.

Photo courtesy of Saint Paul Winter Carnival

This massive project comes at a cost, and the Carnival is looking for supporters.

Photo courtesy of Saint Paul Winter Carnival

Donations are welcome, and there are several levels to choose from, some of which include some rather fun rewards.

Photo courtesy of Saint Paul Winter Carnival

You can find the list of perks here.

Photo courtesy of Saint Paul Winter Carnival

Only a few more days until the palace is complete, and breathtaking:

Photo courtesy of Saint Paul Winter Carnival

What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Tuesday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.

