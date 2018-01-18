Filed Under:Minnesota Timberwolves, Nemanja Bjelica

NEW YORK (AP) — Orlando’s Aaron Afflalo has been suspended two games without pay by the NBA for fighting with Minnesota’s Nemanja Bjelica.

Afflalo punched Bjelica in the head in the fight that took place with 7:28 left in the second quarter of the Magic’s 108-102 victory on Tuesday.

Though both players were ejected after Bjelica put Afflalo in a headlock, only Afflalo was punished Thursday by NBA executive vice president of operations Kiki VanDeWeghe.

Afflalo will miss Orlando’s games at Cleveland on Thursday and Sunday at Boston.

