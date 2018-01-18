MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old East Bethel man is dead after crashing his snowmobile into a tree at a high rate of speed, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, deputies were dispatched to an area on the channel of Coon Lake near Dogwood Road on the report of a snowmobile crash. The caller reported coming upon the crash scene while walking a dog.

Authorities say it appears the crash happened some time before the passerby came upon the scene.

The sheriff’s office says it appears the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was traveling westbound cross the Coon Lake Channel when the snowmobile struck a tree on the shoreline. Based on the damage, authorities believe he was traveling at a high rate of speed.

It’s unknown if alcohol played a role in the crash.

The victim’s identity will be released pending positive identification and family notification.

“The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office wishes to remind the snowmobiling public of some basic safety principals. Please watch your speed, snowmobile with a partner or let somebody know your intended travels, be aware of the trails you ride on and always wear a helmet,” the sheriff’s office said.

The accident remains under investigation.