MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department is working on a new way to pre-screen, evaluate and determine fitness for duty for its officers and new recruits.
A report was released months ago that found Minneapolis police recruits get less psychological testing now than in years past.
The department is hoping to work with Aspen Psychological, with the company focusing on the mental health and wellness of officers.
MPD’s current protocol is less rigorous than best practices nationally, and the evaluater lacked the proper license.
The Public Safety and Emergency Management Committee approved the use of Aspen Psychological.
The full city council will vote on the move soon.