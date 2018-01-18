(credit: CBS)
Title: Reporter
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Originate, research, investigate, write, narrate, produce and present dynamic stories for newscasts and our digital platforms
- Develop and deliver ideas for stories that can lead newscasts; exhibit enterprise in pursuit and production of news reports
- Perform high-energy, engaging live shots as assigned
- Deliver reports on air and digital ensuring an accurate and ethical presentation of the news
- Conduct necessary interviews
- Meet all news production deadlines
- Collaborate effectively with colleagues in News, Digital, Promotion, Production and Engineering on daily assignments and special projects
- Participate in Community Relations events
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Must be a strong emotional storyteller
- Must be results oriented, curious, creative and committed to teamwork
- Must have strong organizational and communication skills
- Must be flexible to working all shifts, including mornings and weekends
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- College degree
- Two years reporting in commercial television.
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
