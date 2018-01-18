MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials at St. Catherine University say a former student is suspected of setting several small fires Wednesday morning on the St. Paul school’s campus.
The university says eight fires were reported, and all were small and quickly contained. No one was injured by the flames, and officials say the suspect was spotted by surveillance cameras, arrested and removed from campus in the afternoon.
According to jail records, St. Paul police arrested a 19-year-old woman on suspicion of arson.
St. Kate’s officials say the suspect was a former student, who was last enrolled in the fall.
The extent of the damage is still being determined.
The buildings affected by the fire were Coeur de Catherine, Derham Hall, Mendel Hall, Our Lady of Victory Chapel, St. Mary’s residence hall, Fontbonne, and the Butler Center.
St. Kate’s staff are encouraging students to download the LiveSafe app to get notifications in the event of a campus emergency.