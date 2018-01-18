ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer says he’ll seek re-election to Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District, turning aside any possibility of another run for governor or for the Senate seat currently held by Democrat Tina Smith.
The Republican and former gubernatorial candidate says he appreciates the support and encouragement he’s received to run for the Senate or for governor, but wants to continue representing his congressional district.
Emmer was first elected to the House in 2014 and easily won re-election in 2016. Earlier this week, another top Republican, former Gov. Tim Pawlenty, announced he will not run for the seat held by Al Franken before he resigned over sexual misconduct allegations.
State Sen. Karin Housley is the only major Republican who has announced a bid for the Senate seat.
