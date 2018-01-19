ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) — Officials have identified the teenager killed in a house fire in Alexandria, the third fire fatality in the city this month.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says 19-year-old Shandiin Goodbird died when a fire broke out in a multiple-dwelling residence Jan. 15. Officials say the building was on fire when officers and deputies arrived.
The fatality follows the deaths of two people in a mobile home fire on Jan. 5. The city had not had a fire fatality in 15 years until the three deaths this month.
