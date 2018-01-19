MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say two Anoka County parents may have taken their 10-month-old son into hiding in defiance of a court order to surrender custody of the boy.
Sharona Nona Jefferson and James Lavell Brown lost custody of Ja-Kari Brown during a child protection investigation, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say Ja-Kari has serious medical needs and there is concern for his well-being.
Jefferson and James Brown both have active arrest warrants. Their whereabouts, as well as the whereabouts of the child, are unknown.
Authorities say if you see Jefferson, James Brown or Ja-Kari Brown, do not approach them. Call 911 or the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212.
The sheriff’s office said Jefferson’s last known residence was in Coon Rapids.