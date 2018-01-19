Filed Under:Anoka County, Ja-Kari Brown, Local TV, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say two Anoka County parents may have taken their 10-month-old son into hiding in defiance of a court order to surrender custody of the boy.

Sharona Nona Jefferson and James Lavell Brown lost custody of Ja-Kari Brown during a child protection investigation, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

james lavell brown and sharona jefferson Sheriffs Office: Parents May Have Defied Court Order To Surrender Missing Infant

Sharona Nona Jefferson and James Lavell Brown (credit: Anoka County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say Ja-Kari has serious medical needs and there is concern for his well-being.

Jefferson and James Brown both have active arrest warrants. Their whereabouts, as well as the whereabouts of the child, are unknown.

ja kari brown 3 Sheriffs Office: Parents May Have Defied Court Order To Surrender Missing Infant

Ja-Kari Brown (credit: Anoka County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say if you see Jefferson, James Brown or Ja-Kari Brown, do not approach them. Call 911 or the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212.

The sheriff’s office said Jefferson’s last known residence was in Coon Rapids.

