MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some Minneapolis students have a message for all those out of towners visiting the frozen “Land of 10,000 Lakes”:
“When you come to Minnesota, then you better be ready.”
The Future Boys & Girls, comprised of students at Franklin Middle School in the Near North neighborhood, posted their latest music video to Minneapolis Public Schools’ YouTube page Thursday.
“Coats, Hats and Gloves (Welcome To Minnesota),” produced by teacher Michael Bratsch, has a strong, infectious “Minneapolis Sound” vibe.
Although there are no direct references to the Minnesota Vikings, the Super Bowl, or the much-desired combination of the two — this should be the official jam of all the winter football madness coming our way!