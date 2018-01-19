Filed Under:Local TV, Powerball, Roseville, St. Louis County Courthouse

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It is not every day that a party bus full of lottery winners roles into town.

But that is exactly what happened Friday morning in Roseville, when a group of employees at the St. Louis County Courthouse Annex won $250,000 in last week’s Powerball Power Play drawing.

st louis county courthouse powerball winners St. Louis Co. Courthouse Workers Share Powerball Prize

(credit: CBS)

The 22 coworkers paid $3 each in the ticket pool. Most of them play every week for the Wednesday drawing.

The pool’s organizer, Grant Ellis, has been waiting eight years for this moment.

“As I kept going through the numbers, and they kept being right, I kept telling one of the other employees, ‘I think we’re going to win big, I think we’re going to win big.’ And as we kept going and going, we ended up winning big, so it was a lot of fun,” Ellis said.

Everyone will take home about $7,200 after taxes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch