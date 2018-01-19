MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It is not every day that a party bus full of lottery winners roles into town.
But that is exactly what happened Friday morning in Roseville, when a group of employees at the St. Louis County Courthouse Annex won $250,000 in last week’s Powerball Power Play drawing.
The 22 coworkers paid $3 each in the ticket pool. Most of them play every week for the Wednesday drawing.
The pool’s organizer, Grant Ellis, has been waiting eight years for this moment.
“As I kept going through the numbers, and they kept being right, I kept telling one of the other employees, ‘I think we’re going to win big, I think we’re going to win big.’ And as we kept going and going, we ended up winning big, so it was a lot of fun,” Ellis said.
Everyone will take home about $7,200 after taxes.