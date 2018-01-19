MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Cloud woman is in the Stearns County Jail, accused of stabbing a 19-year-old acquaintance during an argument.
St. Cloud police said Kathilina Emiliana Garcia, 24, is expected to face assault charges in connection to the attack, which happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Officers were called to the 1500 block of Northway Drive on a report of a stabbing. They arrived to find the victim with a wound to his upper torso. He is in stable condition at St. Cloud Hospital.
Garcia was eventually tracked down at another residence and was arrested.