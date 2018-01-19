MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The mother of a Minnesota gymnast is speaking out tonight. Her daughter is one of the more than 100 young athletes a team doctor sexually abused.
Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman lashed out at Larry Nassar Friday in a Michigan courtroom. Nassar pleaded guilty to abusing seven girls, but at least 120 people have asked to speak at his sentencing. The judge is welcoming each one of them to her courtroom.
Minnesota gymnast Maggie Nichols did not speak, but her mother was there and read a statement from her daughter. Gina Nichols flew back to Minnesota Friday night.
“Our goal now is to make sure that any person who knew Larry Nassar molested — that did not report when complaints were made and tried to cover it up — that those people will be held just as accountable as Larry Nassar,” she said.
USA Gymnastics says it never tried to hide Nassar’s misconduct. The judge expects sentence Nassar next week.