MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Any number of sports commentators have any number of opinions as to who will make it past the next round and head to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl.

That’s fine, that’s their job. But the NFL itself is expected to remain neutral about the entire thing.

So that’s why eyebrows (if not hackles) might have been raised had a Facebook post by the NFL’s official page not been removed by the organization after being posted.

A digital producer at our sister station in Philadelphia couldn’t help but notice the choice of artwork selected by the NFL to accompany their post about a ticket giveaway.

The post showed the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady and the Minnesota Vikings’ Case Keenum directly above copy reading, “Win a trip to the Super Bowl.”

Whether it was a post that was being drafted for potential use next week that was mistakenly published ahead of schedule, and whether the NFL has images ready for all possible combinations of Super Bowl matchups, the NFL has nonetheless removed the post.