MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — In just 16 days, thousands of football fans will head to US Bank Stadium to watch Super Bowl 52 and the board in charge of overseeing the stadium wants to make sure the event is safe and successful.

On Friday, Minneapolis Police Commander Scott Gerlicher briefed the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority on their security plans and procedures. Officers, along with SWAT teams, have been conducting drills inside the stadium in recent weeks to prepare for a variety of situations.

During the week leading up to the Big Game, vehicles entering the Stadium’s Super Bowl perimeter will have to go through a giant x-ray machine.

Another layer of protection is also required for the 15,000 to 20,000 people who will be using designated Light Rail trains traveling directly from the Mall of America to the stadium. Security officers will be stationed along that route and on LRT trains.

If the Vikings make it to the Super Bowl, Gerlicher says for the most part, it won’t have any impact on security procedures. He did add that officers will be prepared to work longer hours in anticipation of large crowds out and about in downtown Minneapolis on game day.