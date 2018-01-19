MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re keeping our fingers crossed for good weather ahead of the Super Bowl.
Many of the public events are outside, including a free concert series.
There are free shows daily on the Super Bowl LIVE stage on Eighth Street along Nicollet Mall.
Here’s a quick rundown of the bigger acts:
On Friday, Jan. 26, DJ Mad Mardigan, Idina Menzel and the Chris Hawkey Band will perform at the Bold North Kickoff.
Monday is the Salute to Prince with performances by Sheila E. and Morris Day and The Revolution.
Wednesday features Dessa, Mint Condition and The New Power Generation.
And on Saturday, The Suburbs, the Jayhawks and Soul Asylum will take the stage.
Here’s the full list of performances:
Friday, Jan. 26: Bold North Kickoff
- 4 p.m. DJ Mad Mardigan
- 5:00 p.m. Kick-off Celebration with Idina Menzel, VocalEssence and Esera Tuaolo
- 6:15 p.m. Cynthia Johnson performing “Funkytown”
- 6:45 p.m. Hitchville
- 7:30 p.m. Trailer Trash
- 8:30 p.m. Lost Highway
- 9:15 p.m. Chris Hawkey Band
Saturday, Jan. 27
- 2:00 p.m. DJ Mad Madigan
- 4:00 p.m. Beats and Rhymes
- 5:00 p.m. Lexii Alijai
- 6:00 p.m. iLLism
- 7:00 p.m. deM atlaS
- 8:00 p.m. Brother Ali
- 9:00 p.m. Prof
Sunday, Jan. 28
- 2:00 p.m. DJ Kimuel Hailey
- 4:15 p.m. Bailey Bryan
- 5:00 p.m. Sara Renner
- 5:45 p.m. The Steeles
- 6:15 p.m. Twin Cities Community Gospel Choir
- 7:30 p.m. Sounds of Blackness with Big Jim Wright & Ann Nesby
Monday, Jan. 29: Salute to Prince
- 8:00 p.m. Sheila E.
- 8:30 p.m. Morris Day
- 9:15 p.m. The Revolution
Tuesday, Jan. 30
- 4:00 p.m. DJ Matty Matt
- 7:15 p.m. Socaholix
- 7:45 p.m. International Reggae All Stars
- 8:30 p.m. Ipso Facto
Wednesday, Jan. 31
- 4:00 p.m. DJ Brother Jules
- 6:00 p.m. Stokley Williams
- 6:45 p.m. Dessa
- 7:30 p.m. Mint Condition and Stokley Williams
- 8:30 p.m. New Power Generation with Andre Cymone
Thursday, Feb. 1
- 4:00 p.m. DJ Kimuel Hailey
- 4:00 p.m. Les Stroud
- 4:45 p.m. Jakubi
- 5:45 p.m. fDeluxe (aka The Family)
- 6:45 p.m. New Power Soul
- 7:45 p.m. Andre Cymone
- 8:45 p.m. Rae Sremmurd
Friday, Feb. 2
- 2:00 p.m. DJ Howard Kessler
- 4:00 p.m. Zuluzuluu
- 4:45 p.m. Cobi
- 5:45 p.m. The Jets
- 6:45 p.m. KING
- 9:00 p.m. Skylar Grey
Saturday, Feb. 3: Skol Day
- 11:30 a.m DJ Dudley D
- 4:00 p.m. Kris Wu
- 4:45 p.m. Bob Mould
- 5:45 p.m. The Suburbs
- 6:45 p.m. The Jayhawks
- 7:45 p.m. Soul Asylum
- 9:00 p.m. X Ambassadors
Sunday, Feb. 4: Game Day
- 12:00 p.m. DJ Dudley D
- 1:00 p.m. 13 Crowns