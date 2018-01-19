MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — She’s been missing for exactly 30 years. Friday, officials made another call for help in finding a missing Minnesota woman.
Susan Swedell was 19 years old when she disappeared back in 1988. Officials say she had stopped at a gas station in Lake Elmo, told the attendant she was having car troubles and asked if she could leave her car there.
Investigators say she then got into another vehicle driven by an unknown man. Swedell hasn’t been heard from since.
Friday, her sister pleaded for the public’s help.
“I can still feel the touch of her hand, hear her soft-spoken voice, hear her laughs, and all the while, someone out there knows what happened to my dear Sue,” Christine Swedell said.
Investigators are hopeful that a newly-formed Cold Case Unit will help find Swedell. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tip line.