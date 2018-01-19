ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minneapolis woman is charged with intentionally setting four fires at St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul, including one in a dormitory that housed an occupied daycare center.
A criminal complaint alleges 19-year-old Tnuza Jamal Hassan, a former student, told investigators she started the fires Jan. 17 because she had been reading about the U.S. military destroying schools in Iraq or Afghanistan and felt she should do the same thing.
The complaint says Hassan told police her intent was to hurt people and to burn the school to the ground.
Officials say a sprinkler system prevented the dormitory fire from spreading to a daycare center where 33 children and eight adults were present. Hassan is charged with first-degree arson. It was not immediately clear if she has an attorney to speak on her behalf.
