SKOL VIKINGS: Your Best Skol Chants | 5 Minnesotans To Play Sunday | Who The Experts Are Picking
Filed Under:Local TV, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people are dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in western Wisconsin Saturday morning.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, a motorist called 911 around 5 a.m. to report a car in a ditch on County Road E in Baldwin Township.

When deputies arrived, they removed three people from a severely damaged pickup truck that was lying on its roof.

The driver of the vehicle – 32-year-old Eduardo Flores Saldivar – and the front seat passenger – 24-year-old Milton Everaldo Valenzuela Favela – were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. They are both from Minneapolis.

A third passenger — 38-year-old Luis Nino De La Cruz – was hospitalized with serious injuries. He is also from the Twin Cities.

The sheriff’s office said the occupants were not wearing seat belts, and that Saldivar may have been speeding. Authorities are awaiting test results to determine whether alcohol was involved in the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, this is the first fatal crash in St. Croix County this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch