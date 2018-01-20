MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three people were electrocuted while installing gutters on a new building in southern Minnesota Saturday, leaving one of them dead and another in critical condition.
According to police in Faribault, three workers from Shane Southard Construction were installing gutters on a building at 17th Street Northwest and Hulett Avenue when one struck a power line, electrocuting all three.
Two of the workers went into cardiac arrest. Both men were hospitalized.
Eric Hunter, 42, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Anthony Bendrick, 39, is in critical condition.
The third person was uninjured.
The incident is under investigation by Xcel Energy Center, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Faribault Police Department.