SKOL VIKINGS: Your Best Skol Chants | 5 Minnesotans To Play Sunday | Who The Experts Are Picking
1 Dead, 1 Critical After Worker Strikes Powerline
Filed Under:Faribault, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three people were electrocuted while installing gutters on a new building in southern Minnesota Saturday, leaving one of them dead and another in critical condition.

According to police in Faribault, three workers from Shane Southard Construction were installing gutters on a building at 17th Street Northwest and Hulett Avenue when one struck a power line, electrocuting all three.

Two of the workers went into cardiac arrest. Both men were hospitalized.

Eric Hunter, 42, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Anthony Bendrick, 39, is in critical condition.

The third person was uninjured.

The incident is under investigation by Xcel Energy Center, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Faribault Police Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch