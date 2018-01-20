MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota high school student is getting her chance at the performance of a lifetime.

Ashley Gonzalez was invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City as part of the 2018 High School Honors Performances Series.

Around 700 students from all over the world are coming together for a performance out of 18,000 nominations.

It’s rehearsal time at the Wirth Center in St. Cloud.

Seventeen-year-old Ashley Gonzalez fits in her scales and breathing exercises as part of her day’s busy schedule.

“I play the flute and the piccolo. I sing, I tap dance. Right now I’m teaching, so I teach weekly, I tap a class and then I teach privately different students,” Gonzalez said.

But this time it’s her voice she’s preparing for a trip to Carnegie Hall, where she’ll sing along with other young women from around the world. It’s a big dream from a girl who has early memories of singing a tune.

“In the grocery store, in the shower, always doing something,” Gonzalez said.

She met Dr. Marcie Givens, a voice instructor, a year ago. It was then that she realized maybe she did have a gift.

“No fear. There’s just not any fear in her,” Givens said.

And so she used that fearlessness to encourage Gonzalez to use other parts of her range.

She got a top score at a state solo contest.

Now she’s headed for arguably one of the most respected stages in the music world.

“Wow, when I was in high school to have had that kind of an experience,” Givens said. “The level of music making that’s going to happen at a festival like that is top notch.”

Gonzalez says she would like to go to Northwestern next year to study vocal performance and business management. That’s the plan.

She has to memorize six songs for the trip, including three in other languages.