ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Zach Parise scored his first goal of the season and the Minnesota Wild beat the suddenly sputtering Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 on Saturday night.

Jared Spurgeon, Nate Prosser, Marcus Foligno and Jason Zucker also scored for Minnesota, playing its first game after a five-day break. Matt Cullen had an assist for his 700th career point.

Brayden Point scored twice for the NHL-leading Lightning, who lost a season-high third straight.

Playing the first of eight straight road games around next weekend’s All-Star Game, the Lightning got 30 saves from Andrei Vasilevskiy. He has allowed 23 goals in his past five starts.

Tampa Bay, which has a league-best 65 points, lost 5-1 to Calgary before its bye week and 4-1 to Vegas in its first game back Thursday — both at home.

Minnesota continued its dominance at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are 6-0-2 at home since Dec. 27, outscoring opponents 32-16.

In his eighth game back after microdiscectomy surgery in October, Parise gave the Wild a 2-0 lead late in the first period by tipping in Ryan Suter’s shot. Tampa Bay unsuccessfully challenged the call, claiming goaltender interference.

Spurgeon scored three seconds into a power play earlier in the first.

Prosser precisely put the puck between Vasilevskiy and the post for a 3-0 lead seven minutes into the second, but Point scored late to get the Lightning within two.

Point scored on a two-man advantage in the third to make it 4-2, a goal upheld after the Wild challenged for goaltender interference.

Cullen, who assisted on Foligno’s goal early in the third to make it 4-1, has 252 goals and 448 assists during his 20-season career.

NOTES: Wild G Devan Dubnyk made 21 saves and is 6-1-1 in eight games since missing six with a lower-body injury. He is 9-0-2 at home since Nov. 14. … Tampa Bay has two wins all-time in Minnesota, the least amount of road wins against a single team. Its last one was April 2, 2011. . C Kyle Rau had an assist in his Wild debut. Recalled on Friday from AHL Iowa, he signed with the team in the offseason after playing 33 games with Florida over the past two seasons.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

Wild: Host the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

