(credit: Thinkstock)
Chef Roc Spicy Shrimp Poke – 4 portions
recipe developed by Chef Roc®
1 pound – Marina Del Rey Wild Caught Red Shrimp
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon chili powder
juice of 1 lemon
Sea Salt and Black Pepper to taste
Poke Mix
1/2 cup soy sauce
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1/2 cup thinly sliced maui onions
¼ cup diced red jalapenos
2 thinly sliced green onions
2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds
4 cloves minced garlic
1 teaspoon minced ginger
1 teaspoon chili pepper flakes
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
Poke Sauce
1 whole egg
1 teaspoon dijon mustard
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon white vinegar
1/4 cup oil
1/4 cup chipotle paste
- Mix all the Poke Mix in a medium size bowl and hold.
- Next, make the Poke Sauce. In a blender add the egg, mustard, lemon juice, vinegar and combine.
- Next slowly add oil to the blender and mix until it looks like mayonnaise. Then add in the chipotle paste, blend and hold for service.
- Heat a saute pan over medium high heat. Add oil.
- Add shrimp and sprinkle on chili powder and salt and pepper. Cook for :30 seconds and flip shrimp and season second side.
- Cook for another :30 seconds. When shrimp are done, squeeze on lemon juice. Do not overcook these beautiful shrimp.
- Now place the shrimp in the Poke Mix and carefully combine.
- To plate, you can serve over steamed or fried rice called country style in Hawaii.
- This is a way to make this dish an appetizer. Cut an uncooked eggroll skin from corner to corner to make 4 triangles. Heat up canola oil and deep fry until crisp and drain on a paper towel. Place shrimp poke on a plate over rice and lace with the Poke Sauce for a taste of Hawaii.