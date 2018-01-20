MINNEAPLIS (WCCO) — There was no denying after the Minneapolis Miracle that Brian Robison understood it better than any other. The raw emotion he displayed in the locker room made that clear.

“I think for me, I’ve been in this league a long time, and you understand that these opportunities don’t come around every day. If ever again,” Robison said. “So for me it was an emotional time because you go from a point of thinking that the season may be over, and may never have that opportunity again, and especially being in the league for 11 years, you don’t really know what tomorrow holds.”

Robison knows that better than anyone else in the locker room because he’s the only one left in the locker room who experienced the heartbreak of 2009.

“It stuck with me for a long time. I mean especially the older you get, the more you start to realize how important that opportunity was,” Robison said.

That ’09 title game happened early in Robison’s career — just his third year as a pro. Eight years later, he’s got a much greater appreciation for this one.

“No doubt about it. There’s no doubt about it that I have a greater appreciation for it, and you try to stress that to the younger guys, that this opportunity, if it ever comes around, doesn’t hardly ever come around again,” Robison said.

Robison is well aware that he’s near the end of his career. And having never played in a Super Bowl, that this may be his only chance. So the thought of finally getting that chance?

“It’d be huge. It honestly would be huge,” Robison said. “We’ve got to take care of business first in Philadelphia but I’ve said all along since day one when I got here this is a fan base that deserves a championship and I want to be a part of that. I want to be part of bringing home a championship trophy to this organization this franchise, and this fan base.”

And to this player, who knows just how hard it is to do that.