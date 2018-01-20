SKOL VIKINGS: Your Best Skol Chants | 5 Minnesotans To Play Sunday | Who The Experts Are Picking
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmy Butler sat out Minnesota’s game Saturday night against Toronto with a sore right knee, leaving the Timberwolves without their leading scorer against one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.

Butler is averaging 21.7 points per game for the revamped Timberwolves, who entered with the fourth-best record in the Western Conference. Minnesota had lost two straight before hosting the Raptors. Nemanja Bjelica started in Butler’s place.

Butler missed two games earlier this season — his first with the Timberwolves — due to injury, and Minnesota lost them both by a combined 44 points.

Jamal Crawford was also ruled out for Saturday night’s game with a left big toe sprain.

