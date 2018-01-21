WINTER STORM: Latest Forecast | 10+ Inches Expected For Southern MN  | Weather Center | School Closings
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular Super Bowl attraction is one step closer to being ready for thousands of thrill seekers.

All four rider lines were installed on Sunday on the Bold North Zip Line. Riders will fly 100-feet above the Mississippi River from Nicollet Island toward downtown Minneapolis.

super bowl zip line Bold North Zip Line Ready For Super Bowl LII Fans

(credit: CBS)

The zip lines are 750-feet long and people will be able to zoom by at 30 miles per hour. Online tickets are already sold out. But, you can get tickets in-person during the 10 days leading up to the Super Bowl.

The zip line headquarters will be on 7th Street and Nicollet Mall.

