MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in southern Minnesota say police officers shot and killed a man who confronted officers with two knives.

The Fairmont Police Department says the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday in an apartment building on the 1200 block of Victoria Street.

A 23-year-old man confronted officers with two knives, police say, and one of the officers opened fire.

The man – whose identity has yet to be released – died at the scene.

One of the officers suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.

No other details on the confrontation were released.

Fairmont police say the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was requested to investigate the shooting.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which standard procedure after a fatal police shooting.

The names of the officers were not released.