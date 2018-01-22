(credit: Thinkstock)
It’s almost time for the big game, which means parties and fun get-togethers with family and friends. But no need to blow that New Year’s resolution or your wallet with the appetizers! Our Fitness Expert Ali Holman from CoreCamper.com shows us HEALTHY Big Game appetizers all under $10!
Buffalo Cauliflower bites with ranch
Cucumber Bites
Ingredients you will need:
2 – Cucumbers
12 – cherry tomatoes
4 oz. – cream cheese softened
1 tbsp. – mayonnaise
3 tbsp. – light ranch
1 tbsp. – frozen or fresh dill
¼ tsp. – garlic salt
Black pepper for garnish
- Wash, peel and slice cucumber into half inch slices.
- Remove little of insides of the cucumber with a half tea spoon measurement.
- Combine softened cream cheese, mayo, and ranch. Mix it well until smooth in texture.
- Add dill and garlic salt and mix just until combined.
- Place all the topping into a piping bag with a star attachment and pipe out about a ¾ of a tbsp. into each prepared cucumber. If the topping has hard time to stick to cucumber pat dry the cucumber juice before piping.
- Cut cherry tomatoes in half and insert into each cucumber topping.
- Sprinkle with black pepper, serve and enjoy. This appetizers can be prepared several hour before serving, make sure to refrigerate until ready to serve.
Avocado Greek Yogurt Ranch Dip
Ingredients
- cupfat free plain Greek yogurt
- large ripe avocado, peeled and pitted
1/2 Tbsp fresh lime juice
1 (.74 oz) package Hidden Valley® Greek Yogurt Dips Ranch Mix
Instructions
- Using a fork, mash avocado with lime juice until nearly smooth (for a smoother dip process all ingredients in a food processor until well blended and smooth). In a mixing bowl combined mashed avocado mixture, Greek yogurt and Hidden Valley® Greek Yogurt Dips Mix until well blended. Store dip in refrigerator in an airtight container up to 2 days.
Baked Hummus & Feta Cauliflower Bites
Ingredients
- 1 lb. cauliflower, cored & cut into florets
- 5 tbsp Sabra hummus (such as the Roasted Pine Nut hummus)
- 1 egg
- 1 egg white
- 1/3 cup whole wheat panko breadcrumbs
- 3 tbsp crumbled feta cheese
- 3 tbsp minced flat-leaf parsley
- 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp ground pepper
- Sabra Farmer’s Ranch Greek Yogurt Dip for serving, if desired
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Lightly coat mini muffin pan with cooking spray.
- Place the cauliflower florets in the top of a steam or a steamer basket. Steam until tender when pierced with a fork, 5 to 6 minutes.
- Transfer the florets to a kitchen towel and let cool for 5 minutes. Wrap the towel around the florets and squeeze out any remaining moisture. Transfer the florets to a cutting board.
- Chop the cauliflower until it resembles grains of rice. This can also be done in a food processor, but be sure not to over process. Transfer to a medium bowl.
- Stir the hummus into the cauliflower until combined.
- Add the egg, egg white, breadcrumbs, feta cheese, parsley, paprika, salt and pepper. Stir until combined.
- Using 1 ½ tablespoons per bite (I used a cookie scoop for portioning), transfer the mixture to the mini muffin pan. Using the back of a small spoon, press down gently to condense the mixture.
- Bake until the bites are set and the undersides of the bites are golden brown, about 20 minutes.
- Gently loosen the bites with a small knife and transfer to a plate. Serve hot with the yogurt dip, if desired.
Chicken Chipotle Sweet Potato Skins
INGREDIENTS
- 3 medium sweet potatoes
- 3/4 pound boneless skinless chicken breast about 2 small
- 1/4 cups olive oil
- 2 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 2 cloves garlic minced or grated
- 3 whole chipotle pepper minced
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- salt and pepper
- 2 cups spinach half a 10oz bag
- 5 ounces sharp white cheddar cheese grated
- chopped cilantro for garnish
- greek yogurt for serving
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Wash your sweet potatoes and prick all over with a fork. Place in the oven and bake for 50-60 minutes or until fork tender. Place your chicken in a baking dish and rub with a tablespoon of olive oil, salt and peper. Place in the oven with the potatoes and bake for 25 minutes. Allow to cool and shred the chicken with a fork or your hands. When the sweet potatoes are done cut in half and allow to cool for 5-10 minutes.
- In a medium size bowl combine the olive oil, lime juice, garlic, chipotle peppers, oregano, cumin, chili powder, salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Heat a small skillet over medium heat and wilt the spinach (this can also be done in the microwave). Toss the spinach and shredded chicken together, set aside and keep warm.
- Turn the oven up to 400 degrees. Scrape the sweet potato out of the peel, leaving a medium size layer of flesh inside with the peel so that it can stand up on its own (I reserved the remaining flesh, for another use) and place in a baking dish. Brush the skins with with a little of the chipotle sauce and bake for 5-10 muntes until nice and crisp. While the skins bake mix the spinach, chicken and chipotle sauce together. Remove skins from the oven and stuff with the chicken mixture, top with shredded cheese and bake for 10 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the skins are hot and crisp. Serve with fresh chopped cilantro and greek yogurt if desired.