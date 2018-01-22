MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the two officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man who the officers say came at them with two knives.
Officer Craig Fowler and Sergeant James Tietje responded to a 911 call about someone being threatened in an apartment building in Fairmont around 2:20 a.m. Saturday, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
When they arrived at the scene, the BCA says 23-year-old Nicholas Daniel Moore confronted them with two knives.
Moore “came at the officers,” the BCA said, and Fowler shot him. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. Tietje did not fire his weapon.
Fowler was treated for minor injuries. Both officers were placed on standard administrative leave.
The Fairmont Police Department does not use body cameras, according to the BCA.
Once the BCA investigation is complete, the Martin County Attorney’s Office will review the findings.