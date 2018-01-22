WINTER STORM: Latest Forecast | Heavy Snow Moves Into MN | 300+ Flights Cancelled | WX Center | Closings
Filed Under:Gov. Mark Dayton, Mark Dayton

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Mark Dayton signed an executive order Monday to provide assistance to stranded drivers amid blizzard conditions in southern Minnesota.

snow paul jones westbrook Gov. Dayton Issues Executive Order To Help Drivers Stranded Amid Blizzard

(credit: Paul Jones/Westbrook)

Emergency Executive Order 18-03 orders the Owatonna Armory to be opened to stranded drivers in south central Minnesota and commands the Minnesota National Guard to assist them.

Much of south central Minnesota is under a blizzard warning, and MnDOT officials are urging motorists to stay of the roads. Early Monday evening, the Minnesota Department of Transportation closed a portion of Interstate 35 near Owatonna due to several crashes.

While the snow is expected to stop Monday night, strong winds will continue to blow snow and create snowdrifts overnight, meaning that treacherous road conditions will persist.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch