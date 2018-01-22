MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Mark Dayton signed an executive order Monday to provide assistance to stranded drivers amid blizzard conditions in southern Minnesota.
Emergency Executive Order 18-03 orders the Owatonna Armory to be opened to stranded drivers in south central Minnesota and commands the Minnesota National Guard to assist them.
Much of south central Minnesota is under a blizzard warning, and MnDOT officials are urging motorists to stay of the roads. Early Monday evening, the Minnesota Department of Transportation closed a portion of Interstate 35 near Owatonna due to several crashes.
While the snow is expected to stop Monday night, strong winds will continue to blow snow and create snowdrifts overnight, meaning that treacherous road conditions will persist.
Traffic alert: I-35 between Owatonna and Faribault is shut down due to current weather conditions and multiple crashes in the area. Watch for updates. Please drive with caution and check https://t.co/MEmqELpVHX for current road conditions and updates pic.twitter.com/32lMvX0UN0
— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) January 22, 2018