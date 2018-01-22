MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — We’re following the winter storm event that’s moving in Minnesota Monday morning.

According to meteorologist Matt Brickman, heavy snow is already hitting parts of southern Minnesota and that’s where the heaviest snow totals will be.

Some areas, including Mankato and Owatonna, could receive more than a foot of snow. And with temperatures at or above freezing, we’re also seeing a mixture of precipitation types.

Dozens of schools districts have already issued closings in anticipation.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning to the south where the storm could drop 10 to 14 inches of snow in an area from Fairmont to near Mankato and Red Wing.

Blizzard Warning has been expanded east to I-35, now includes Owatonna, Waseca, Faribault, Northfield. pic.twitter.com/eXhNPWRpp7 — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) January 22, 2018

Travel on Interstate 90 is expected to be treacherous later Monday, along with I-35 heading south from the Twin Cities.

Snow began falling in the metro area shortly after 8 a.m.

“Once it gets going (in the metro), it will really ramp up into the late morning and into the afternoon,” Brickman said.

Parts of the metro, especially to the southeast like Dakota County, could see up to a foot of snow.

Extremely tight gradient with this storm. If the track holds, northwest metro might only see an inch or two, southeast metro could see up to a foot. pic.twitter.com/uPI1W9eOeu — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) January 22, 2018

There have already been a number of crashes, with the Minnesota State Patrol saying there were over 30 since midnight.

#MSPNumbers Statewide midnight to 10:45am on 1/22/18: 33 (2 with injury, 0 serious/fatal) & 37 veh spin out/off road & 6 jackknifed semi. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) January 22, 2018

Snow will continue through the evening before clearing out overnight. Partly sunny and mid-20s are expected for Tuesday.

