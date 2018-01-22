PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man is accused of punching a police horse and a mounted officer during an arrest before the Eagles’ NFC championship victory over the Minnesota Vikings, police in Philadelphia said Monday.

It’s the second time a horse punching is alleged around an Eagles playoff game this month.

Police said a mounted state police corporal was trying to disperse a crowd in a stadium parking lot around 3:15 p.m. Sunday when a man struck the horse twice in the shoulder and then hit the corporal in the face.

Andrew Tornetta, 19, is being charged with aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangering and related offenses, police said. He didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

A week earlier, during the Eagles’ 15-10 playoff victory over the Atlanta Falcons, a man was turned away from the game because he was intoxicated and didn’t have a ticket. He also punched a horse and was arrested, police said.

Police report few arrests amid the Eagles’ 38-7 win over the Vikings, which sends Philadelphia’s team to its first Super Bowl game since 2005. The Eagles will play the New England Patriots.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)