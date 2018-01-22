MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday has been nothing but slow going, white-knuckle driving with poor visibility and slick roads across the metro.

Spinning, sliding and very slow driving. The heavy, wet snow made taking to the roads a downright hassle.

“Roads are slippery, you can’t see the markings on the road, people are anxious to get home,” cross-country skier Gary Haley said.

While the intense conditions arrived after the morning commute, it was still stop and go on highways by early afternoon.

MnDOT crews are out in full force with 200 plows across the Twin Cities working 24/7.

“The big issue for us is we keep plowing when it’s snowing to get as much of the snow off the road as possible, but for us the real issue is when it’s done we want to get the roads cleared and everything cleaned up so we can get ready for the next storm,” Kevin Gutknecht with MnDOT said.

Fortunately, Gutknecht says, temperatures have been warm enough for salt to help melt away some of the mess.

And despite headache after headache across the metro, it still wasn’t too difficult to find those looking on the bright side.

“Well it’s clearly a hassle if you need to get some place,” Haley said. “If you don’t, if you just need to go cross country skiing and get gasoline and talk to you nice people, it’s kind of fun.”