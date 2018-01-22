MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The winter storm descending on Minnesota Monday has prompted hundreds of cancellations at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
According to FlightAware, there have been 310 cancellations at MSP so far, with 157 delays.
The airport says that due to the snow and ice, flights are being delayed an average of 3 hours and 51 minutes.
Around 1 p.m., the airport said it needed to shut down all runways to clear the snow.
A blizzard warning is in effect for much of south central and southeastern Minnesota. Some areas, including Owatonna, have reported more than 6 inches of snow.