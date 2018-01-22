MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Well, Minnesota won’t be hosting our hometown Vikings in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.
But there is a local tie to one of the major players coming for the Super Bowl. It turns out New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s mom is from Browerville. Brady says he has spent a lot of time fishing — including ice fishing — in northern Minnesota.
He remembers milking the cows at his grandpa’s farm, and spending quality time in his cousin’s man cave.
“The thing that I like most about Tommy is that no matter where he’s at in life, and not just Tommy but the entire family, they are very humble and kind people. Never hear ill words out of their mouth about anyone,” Paul Johnson, Tom Brady’s cousin, said.
Browerville is about 2-and-a-half hours north of the Twin Cities — not too far from Brainerd. Brady says when the Patriots played the Vikings in 2014, a lot of his family all came to the game.