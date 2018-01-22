WINTER STORM: Latest Forecast | Heavy Snow Moves Into MN | 300+ Flights Cancelled | WX Center | Closings
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some students in St. Paul were stuck at school for hours after the school day ended due to a winter storm that dropped several inches of snow on the metro.

According to a district spokesperson, some elementary school students who were supposed to be bused home at 4 p.m. were still there hours later. As of 8:30 p.m., some students were still stuck at school.

St. Paul schools have a schedule where buses leave at 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Students who left at 3 p.m. were just arriving home around 7 p.m. The buses they rode then needed to return to the schools to pick up children on the 4 p.m. route.

The school district put out the following statement on their website:

“Many school buses are experiencing significant delays. If your child’s bus has not yet arrived at the school, please know they are inside and safe with staff and snacks have been provided. We thank you for your patience and understanding during this weather event”

Heavy snowfall hit the Twin Cities particularly hard during the evening commute, making road conditions hazardous for drivers.

