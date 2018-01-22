WINTER STORM: Latest Forecast | Heavy Snow Moves Into MN | 300+ Flights Cancelled | WX Center | Closings
STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — An 18-year-old arrested in the fatal shooting of a teenager in Stillwater has been released from jail.

The suspect was arrested at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater Friday night where 19-year-old Charles O’Connell had been taken by a private vehicle. O’Connell was shot in the chest and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The younger teen was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder. He has not been charged and was released Monday pending further investigation.

