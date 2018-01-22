MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota police say a student was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning on the Twin Cities campus.
A campus alert says the robbery happened around 9:35 a.m. outside Hanson Hall, near the intersection of South 4th Street and South 20th Avenue on the West Bank.
University police say the suspect threatened the victim with a semi-automatic handgun and stole her purse and cell phone.
The suspect fled in a gray Volkswagen Jetta. No description of the suspect was given.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call University of Minnesota police at 612-624-2677.