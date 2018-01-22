MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – At least one Minnesota Vikings fan wants to kill the Philadelphia Eagles and their fan base with kindness.

The Eagles and their fans will flock to Minneapolis in the next two weeks for Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots. Philadelphia dominated the Vikings 38-7, sending Vikings fans home sad and disappointed with a crushing loss and ending the chance for the host city to have its team in the Super Bowl for the first time in NFL history.

After the Vikings beat the Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, fans donated more than $100,000 to the charity for Saints punter Thomas Morstead, who played through much of the game with broken ribs. He was also the first player back on the field for the point after touchdown following the “Minneapolis Miracle.”

Morstead decided to donate the money back to Minneapolis Children’s Hospital, and he’ll be in Minneapolis during Super Bowl week to present the check.

After the Vikings loss at Philadelphia, Vikings fan Jessica Brennan Leibrock of Farmington is encouraging fans to channel their heartbreak and anger at Eagles fans by donating to the Eagles Charitable Foundation. It helps more than one million low-income children in the Philadelphia area.

The goal is to raise $38,000.

Here is how to donate.