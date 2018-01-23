MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A traveling nightclub that was built to hold Super Bowl concerts is now suing a Minnesota tribe for breach of contract.
Earlier this month, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community canceled events at Club Nomadic. It said that the temporary concert venue did not reach its standard of quality. Instead, concerts by Gwen Stefani, Florida Georgia Line and others were moved inside the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel.
Nomadic Entertainment Group filed its lawsuit Tuesday and is seeking millions of dollars in damages.
A lawyer from the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community released a statement on the issue to WCCO:
“Dakota February Events (DFE) just learned of this lawsuit through media accounts. DFE has not been served. However, we were fully within our rights to cancel the contract, and will vigorously defend that decision. This will in no way impact guests visiting Mystic Lake or the entertainment scheduled on February 1-4.”